Power out? Here’s how to save your phone battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Cell phone service and power problems during and after a major storm are always an issue.

If you own an iPhone, Livingston Parish has some good advice on what to do if you lose cell phone service.

Just a heads up-If cell towers go down/are damaged and you have an iPhone. Go into your settings. Then to messages and turn iMessage to off. That way even if there is only one bar of service, calls and internet probably won’t work but a text message will still go through. The other person will have to do the same or you will not get their message back.

In regards to your battery, Apple provided some guidelines on how to help your battery last:

Turn on your phone’s battery saving option. This is possibly the quickest fix to help slow fast-draining batteries. Tap Settings > Battery > Turn on Low Power Mode.

Turn off Facebook. This social network app is often the No.1 battery hog. After you mark yourself as “safe,” turn off location settings, background app refresh and push notifications. Depending on whether you have an iPhone or Android, you can perform these functions by going to your phone’s settings app, or tapping the three lines in the top right corner of the Facebook app to access the app’s settings.

Reduce location services for all your phone apps. Tap Settings > Privacy > Location Services. From there you can change your preferences for the apps using your location to Never, While Using the App or Always.

Turn off push notification settings for all apps. Push notifications may help you stay connected, but receiving them too often can seriously drain your battery. Instead, turn off push notifications and simply check your apps on an as-needed basis. Tap Settings > Notifications. Tap any app from the list to adjust push notification settings.

Dim your screen. Reduce the brightness – even if it’s just a little – to save on power. Tap Settings > Display & Brightness > then adjust the slider at the top. Or just swipe up from the bottom of your home screen to adjust.

Purchase external power. Many external power banks have enough power to charge your phone multiple times. Make sure to charge this extra battery before the storm hits. If you’re looking for a power source that can charge two phones two to three times and last a few days, you’ll want a power bank with a capacity of 22,000mAh (milliamp hour) or more. Some power banks also come with additional features, like LED lights, which can be helpful if you’re left without electricity.