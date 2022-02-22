It's Mr. Mardi Gras Wine (and beer, too)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The magic of Mardi Gras is now the toast of the town.

It’s on supermarket shelves.

It’s wine.

And it’s beer.

And it’s named for the New Orleans man who moved Mardi Gras from the streets of the city to the worldwide spotlight.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says there’s Carnival Season in every can.

It’s Mr. Mardi Gras Wine.

And beer, too.

Named for Blaine Kern, the man New Orleans knew as Mr. Mardi Gras.

He’s celebrated with every sip.

Blaine Kern left a legacy.

The floats he created still roll across New Orleans during more than a dozen of the biggest and best parades.

He’s the one man who supersized Mardi Gras for everybody.

Forevermore.

And now, because of him, you can drink to that.

It’s a party in a can.

To find the closest can to you, just click right here, please.