Pothole of the Day

Louisiana holds state sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday
12-year-old charged with first degree murder in death of 6-month-old sibling
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera’s drowning
No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette cancels game with Cent Arkansas
Pelicans draft Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. with No. 13 pick
NFL requires all 32 teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol for remainder of 2020 season
All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday
Brees among five Saints who did not practice Wednesday: click here for Saints injury report
Posted:
Nov 19, 2020 / 09:13 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2020 / 09:14 AM CST
This pothole is located at N Dorgenois and O’Reilly.
