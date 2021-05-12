Potential Tornado touchdown overnight from Uptown, New Orleans to Algiers Point with a broken path of damage over 3 miles. Power lines & trees snapped.

Numerous reports of trees down near Claiborne, Spruce, Pine Streets Uptown.

Shortly after 2AM, over 10,000 residents were without power from Uptown to the CBD to Algiers Point from a possible tornado touchdown.

Here’s a snapshot of the “Velocity” over New Orleans at 2AM when the possible tornado touched down just north of Audubon Park.

A second area of rotation was evident with possible tornado near Belle Chasse at 2:10AM.

Currently, over 5,000 customers remain without power across New Orleans to Belle Chasse.

Please send in any pictures of damage to Meteorologist Scot Pilie or pics@wgno.com