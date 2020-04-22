Port Orleans Brewing United and Brees Dream Foundation to provide over 100,000 meals for patients

NEW ORLEANS—Port Orleans Brewing Co. and POB United have joined forces with Brittany and Drew Brees and the Brees Dream Foundation to provide family care packages for Ochsner Hospital patients who have been tested for COVID-19 or patients who are being discharged to home following any medical treatment for the coronavirus.

These care packages provide a weeks’ worth of groceries for a family of four and are a collection of essentials gathered by partners NATCO Food Service and Louisiana Fresh Produce. “We saw a need in our community and these packages are just a small gesture to make the immediate time following treatment or testing just a little less hectic for patients and their families,” said Zach Strief, Port Orleans Brewing Co. owner. “We created POB United out of love and compassion for the community that has served us for the last three years and as a way make a positive difference in the lives of those around us.”

“We felt like this was an area that was being overlooked, and we didn’t want anyone to slip through the cracks.” said Drew Brees. “It’s an easy decision to give back to the people of the city who have given so much of themselves.” The Brees Dream Foundation has committed to match up to $100,000 to this initiative.

The care packages, which will feed a family of four for approximately one week, include products from Blue Runner Red Beans, meats from NATCO, and fresh produce from Louisiana Fresh, as well as several additional items. Each patient receives a ticket to be exchanged for a POB United care package that can be picked up at Port Orleans Brewing Co. any day of the week between noon and 4 p.m. Additional support for the care package program comes from the Terron Armstead Foundation, BTE Foundation and Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company.

POB United has also continued to distribute 250 – 300 meals per day, three days a week to hospital employees at Ochsner Hospital and over 500 meals per day for hospitality workers every Wednesday and Friday.