Port Allen City Council to have discussion on relocation of Henry Watkins Allen statue

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A statue in Port Allen is one of the latest to be the center of controversy and some residents want it taken down and have it relocated.

The statue is of Henry Watkins Allen who was the last confederate governor of Louisiana in the mid-1800s. The figure has been housed in front of the West Baton Rouge Parish courthouse, which is also who the city is named after.

A petition was started in June by resident Shelton Berry to have to relocated to the West Baton Rouge Museum.

Demonstrators gathered to protest taking the statue down, but to do it peacefully and not be destroyed. While some residents think the statue is part of history while others think it’s a symbol of division.

Port Allen Mayor, Richard Lee, has asked the city council to consider a resolution in support of the relocation at their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday.

On Thursday, the parish council will vote on the proposed relocation of the statue on at their regularly scheduled meeting.

The council meeting will be at City Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m.