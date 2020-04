PONCHATOULA, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – One of the state’s largest festivals has been cancelled for 2020.

According to Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, Inc. on a Facebook post, they made the decision to postpone this year’s event and prepare to host next year’s festival.

This year’s festival had been postponed to early May to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order.