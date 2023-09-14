PONCHATOULA, La. — The Ponchatoula Green Wave cruise to a 49-6 win over St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday night at the Swamp.

Outside of a 43-yard touchdown run by Kendrell Perry in the opening minutes of the first quarter, the Green Wave defense was solid, keeping the Falcons offense in check.

Ponchatoula took a 28-6 lead into the half behind two explosive connections from quarterback Bishop Davis to junior wideout, Cory Jackson.

The first chunk play would lead to the first touchdown of the night, a 6-yard run by Davis to give Ponchatoula a 7-0 lead. Davis would tally three touchdowns in the win.

The Green Wave’s second and third scores of the night would be on touchdown runs from running back Jace Jackson, giving Ponchatoula the 21-6 lead.

In the final minutes of the first half, Davis would turn a broken play into a 43-yard gain.

Andrew Cangelosi would capitalize with a 2-yard touchdown run to extend the Green Wave lead, 28-6.

