Ponchatoula man sentenced to 3 years in prison for possession of child pornography

Warning: this article contains graphic information discussing the sexual exploitation of children.

NEW ORLEANS — A Ponchatoula man is sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

Edd Scafidel Jr.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Edd Scafidel, Jr., 62, of Ponchatoula, was sentenced to 72 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to receiving media files depicting the sexual abuse of children..

Court documents report that Scafidel used computers and external hard drives to download and store files containing sexually exploitive material, including victims as young as infancy.

Scafidel’s arrest dates back to December of 2018 when the FBI executed a search warrant after receiving a tip relating to the illegal activity. During the search, police found a leather pouch holding two electronic storage devices containing media files that depicted the sexual exploitation of children.

A total of 22,334 images were discovered.

Among the files Scafidel obtained were those that portrayed “sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.” Specifically, at least one picture contained the sexual penetration of a conscious, bound prepubescent girl.

Scafidel is set to serve 72 months in prison, a five-year period of supervised release, and register as a sex offender once he is released from prison. A restitution hearing is also scheduled for September 16.