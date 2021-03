AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jeramie Paul Fabre, 37, of Ponchatoula, is behind bars after turning himself into authorities on Thursday, February 25.

Fabre is in custody facing these charges:

Failing to register as a sex offender

Second degree battery

One failure to appear warrant for non-support

The Ponchatoula man is currently in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.