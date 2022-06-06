WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – A recent bill passed by the Louisiana Legislature opens up the possibility that a doctor in Louisiana who performs an abortion would be subject to large fines and years behind bars.

Jackson’s bill punishes doctors and does not criminalize a woman who decides to get an abortion.

Senator Katrina Jackson’s bill would go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Monday, the White House released this statement about the passing of this bill:

“The Louisiana legislature has taken the latest step in a growing attack against the fundamental freedoms of Americans. Louisiana’s extreme bill will criminalize abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest and punish reproductive healthcare professionals with up to ten years in prison. The President is committed to protecting the constitutional rights of Americans afforded by Roe for nearly 50 years, and ensuring that women can make their own choices about their lives, bodies, and families. An overwhelming majority of the American people agree and reject these kinds of radical measures.”