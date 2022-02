BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol on Monday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is going to give the latest information about COVID-19 and hold a Q&A session with the media.

The news conference comes at a time when Gov. Edwards is dealing with questions about the Ronald Greene case.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and we will livestream it in the video player above.