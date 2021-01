WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today was sworn in to a second term in the U.S. Senate by Vice President Pence.

January 3rd marks the beginning of the 117th Congress, and all new and reelected senators take a formal oath administered by the Vice President, who also serves as the president of the Senate.

Cassidy won reelection to a second term on November 3rd over 14 other challengers, garnering 59 percent of the vote. He was first elected to the Senate in 2014.