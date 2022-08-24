NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell invited media to a press conference at Alli Mae Multi-Service Center in Central City on Wednesday evening.

A city official tells WGNO a topic of discussion was not determined and that the mayor would be answering questions across an array of issues, which could include issues like the mayor’s transportation fund and the city’s ongoing crime problem.

