Watch: Senator Bill Cassidy speaks on IRS spying scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGNO) — On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke on the Senate floor about the Democrats’ Internal Revenue Service (IRS) spying scheme.

President Biden’s Treasury Department wants to give IRS bureaucrats unfettered access to Americans’ personal, private finances.

Under the proposal, the IRS would have banks “provide data for accounts with total annual deposits or withdrawals worth more than $600.”

“The IRS does not have the right to spy on Americans’ bank accounts, said Dr. Cassidy.

“This is nothing less than mass, indiscriminate government surveillance on Americans. Giving IRS bureaucrats unfettered access to Americans’ personal, private finances is a gross invasion of privacy and an abuse of power.”

He added, “Most every American will still fall within this category and be caught in Democrats’ surveillance dragnet.”