Watch Live: Democratic New Hampshire Primary debate

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unveiled the new US Space Force logo on Friday -- which seems to boldly go where one logo has gone before.

Trump posted an image on Twitter of the insignia for the newest branch of the US military, drawing immediate comparisons of the new logo to the "Star Trek" Starfleet Starship duty insignia. The logo is also similar to the insignia of the Air Force Space Command, which was the precursor to the Space Force, hosting 16,000 active duty airmen and civilians.