BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane season does not officially start until Wednesday, June 1, but that is not stopping Gov. John Bel Edwards from getting ready ahead of time.

Gov. Edwards along with members of his cabinet held a news conference to talk about preparedness ahead of the 2022 hurricane season.

Edwards and leaders from GOHSEP continue to stress to residents to Get a Game Plan before any hurricane makes its way to Louisiana.

Meteorologists at Colorado State University predict a busier-than-average storm season with more named hurricanes than usual.

The university’s forecast, released recently, calls for 19 named storms this year.

Of the 19 named storms predicted this year, the CSU outlook expects nine to strengthen into hurricanes. Of those nine hurricanes, four are expected to be “major hurricanes.”

The reason the team expects a more active storm season than usual has to do with the current La Niña conditions, which are lasting longer than expected. La Niña is expected to transition to an “ENSO-neutral” pattern (meaning neither La Niña nor El Niño conditions) sometime in the fall, but it seems unlikely that we’ll switch to an El Niño pattern in time for hurricane season.