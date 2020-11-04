Watch: Biden to speak in Delaware amid contested race

WILMINGTON, Del. (NEXSTAR) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak just after midnight Wednesday morning as the election remains far from decided.

Biden and Trump were locked in tight races in battleground states across the country throughout the night Tuesday.

Biden picked up the first two battleground states of the night, Minnesota and New Hampshire, a pair of modest prizes that Trump tried to steal from Democrats. But races were too early to call in the most fiercely contested and critical states on the map, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Biden won California, the nation’s biggest electoral haul, and other predictable victories including Colorado and Virginia, two former battlegrounds that have become Democratic strongholds. Trump’s wins included Kansas, North Dakota and other conservative bastions.

Americans made their choices as the nation faced a confluence of historic crises with each candidate declaring the other fundamentally unfit to navigate the challenges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.