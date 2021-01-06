WATCH: AG Landry and Secretary of State Ardoin talking about ‘protecting election integrity’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A city councilman in Louisiana is under arrest facing allegations of election fraud.

Attorney General Jeff Landry and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin are expected to elaborate on the arrest at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Along with the arrest of the city councilman, “the latest efforts to protect election integrity,” is expected to be on the docket.

The news conference is taking place at the Louisiana State Archives Building which is located at 3851 Essen Ln.