Voter turnout “less than ideal,” says Mississippi Secretary of State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — With Mississippi’s Municipal General Election underway, Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) said he has noticed “a less than ideal voter turnout.”

Watson said calls to the Election Hotline have been steady, with most calls relating to poll observer conduct and campaigning. It’s unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance o a polling place unless on private property.

“As I continue to visit precincts across north Mississippi, I’m noticing a less than ideal voter turnout. Local elections are incredibly impactful to our everyday lives, and I encourage all eligible voters to get out and make your voice heard,” said Watson. “I’m proud of the commitment shown by our team as we’ll have poll observers from our office in close to 60 cities today, making sure our election laws are being followed. It’s important for Mississippians to know we’re doing all we can to ensure safe, fair, clean, and secure elections.”

The Secretary of State’s Office has received reports of the following issues across the state:

Absentee ballots not available for the full absentee voting period in a municipality

An absentee ballot box left unsealed for an undetermined amount of time

A Municipal Clerk not providing absentee ballot applications

Voters being barred from a polling place for not wearing a mask

Violations of election laws

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Hotline will be referred to the proper authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

For more information about Municipal General Election Day, voters can contact their local Municipal Clerk’s Office or call the Secretary of State’s Elections Hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.