UPDATE: Mayor Broome endorses Senator Troy Carter Congressional District Two

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson are heading to a runoff next month.

This result came after a very close race for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District seat over the weekend.

Image courtesy of Louisiana Secretary of State

The runoff is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is set to weigh in on who she prefers in this contest.

According to the mayor’s office, “Baton Rouge-Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be making an important announcement concerning her support of the remaining candidates in the

congressional race for the seat vacated by Former Congressman Cedric Richmond.”

The endorsement is set to be made at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, in Galvez Plaza.