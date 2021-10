LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) — A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal crash that killed a Denham Springs woman on July 22, 2021.

The fatal crash killed 35-year-old Brittany Costello. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) assisted Killian Police Department in the investigation of the two-vehicle crash. On Sunday, LSPO Sheriff Jason Ard announced the arrest of the other driver, Kelli Lemoine.