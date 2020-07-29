Super PAC forms to aid Perkins in Senate run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is getting some help in his run for US Senate in the form of a new Super PAC.

Better Road Louisiana was created to aid Perkins in his bid against Sen. Bill Cassidy.

Better Road Louisiana is being co-chaired by New Orleans State Representatives Mandie Landry and Matthew Willard.

“The efforts by the United States Congress to adequately address the coronavirus pandemic show us that the system is broken. We need stronger leadership from our U.S. Senators, especially during this precarious time,” said Reps. Landry and Willard.

Perkin is among the 14 candidates that qualified last week to run against Sen. Cassidy in the November 3 election. Cassidy is seeking his second term.