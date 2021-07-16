Steve Scalise meets with Jefferson Parish law enforcement officials to discuss community transparency, violent crime

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — House Republican Whip Steve Scalise met with Jefferson Parish law enforcement officials Friday afternoon.



They focused on the relationships between lawmakers and those enforcing the laws, plus the increase in violent crime not just in Lousiana, but across the country.

Watch: House Republican Steve Scalise hosts roundtable discussion with local law enforcement



“I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for the police officers that saved me and so many members of congress on the ball field four years ago,” Scalise explained. “So I know the sacrifices they make and they are dealing with challenges. We talked about some of those today. We talked about things happening on the ground and how we can be helpful.”



House Republican Whip Scalise also spoke about the importance of transparency in the relationship between police officers and the community.