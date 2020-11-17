State Senator Cleo Fields congratulates Congressman Richmond on White House move

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., left, as he arrives at Columbus Airport in Columbus, Ga., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, to travel to Warm Springs, Ga. for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- District 14 State Senator Cleo Fields issued a statement on Tuesday congratulating Congressman Cedric Richmond on his decision to accept a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration:

“I would like to extend sincerest congratulations to Congressman Cedric Richmond on accepting a position in President-elect Biden’s administration. I would also like to commend him on his outstanding service as the Representative for Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district. His leadership and determination in congress helped to move our country and state forward in many areas – education, coastal restoration, federal criminal justice reform, and more.

“That is what makes his decision to move into an administrative spot so bittersweet. While Louisiana is losing a senior position in congress, we are gaining a pivotal role in the White House. Such a close relationship with the incoming president can only mean good things for Louisiana.

“I want to wish Congressman Richmond the best of luck as he works with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris to build a better Louisiana.”

