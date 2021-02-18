Hazardous conditions force closure of state offices in 29 Parishes Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The State of LouIsiana will be closing offices in the 29 parishes on Friday, Feb. 19, due to hazardous conditions caused by severe winter weather.
Those parishes include:
- Avoyelles
- Bienville
- Bossier
- Caddo
- Caldwell
- Catahoula
- Claiborne
- Concordia
- DeSoto
- East Carroll
- Franklin
- Grant
- Jackson
- LaSalle
- Lincoln
- Madison
- Morehouse
- Natchitoches
- Ouachita
- Rapides
- Red River
- Richland
- Sabine
- Tensas
- Union, Vernon
- Webster
- West Carroll
- Winn
This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.