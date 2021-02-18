Hazardous conditions force closure of state offices in 29 Parishes Friday

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — The State of LouIsiana will be closing offices in the 29 parishes on Friday, Feb. 19, due to hazardous conditions caused by severe winter weather.

Those parishes include:

  • Avoyelles
  • Bienville
  • Bossier
  • Caddo
  • Caldwell
  • Catahoula
  • Claiborne
  • Concordia
  • DeSoto
  • East Carroll
  • Franklin
  • Grant
  • Jackson
  • LaSalle
  • Lincoln
  • Madison
  • Morehouse
  • Natchitoches
  • Ouachita
  • Rapides
  • Red River
  • Richland
  • Sabine
  • Tensas
  • Union, Vernon
  • Webster
  • West Carroll
  • Winn

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

