Hazardous conditions force closure of state offices in 29 Parishes Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has made his voice loud and clear that the U.S. should not tolerate the presence of illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes.

Landry joined a coalition of 18 state attorneys general in urging President Joe Biden and other political decision makers to reverse the Biden Administration's last-minute cancellation of Operation Talon – a nationwide ICE operation that focuses on deporting those illegal immigrants convicted of such crimes.

“Operation Talon, which targets convicted sex offenders who are in our country illegally, is vital to both national security and public safety in Louisiana,” said Attorney General Landry regarding his request to Biden and , Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tae Johnson.