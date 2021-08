BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. commended the Biden Administration and U.S. Senate after passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts (IIJA).

“Today’s bipartisan vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will have an everlasting impact on Louisiana and is a huge step in the right direction toward helping the state clear a backlog of road and bridge repairs that our state has long needed to address,” said Gov. Edwards.