NEW ORLEANS – Chaos erupted at the US Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke out against what he called a “violent assault on the Democratic process.”

The Capitol Police have done an extraordinary job keeping us safe. I’m thankful for their heroism.



I condemn this violent assault on the democratic process & will not be intimidated by a mob that confuses chaos & destruction with strength & wisdom. I'll continue to work for LA. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 6, 2021

Sen. Kennedy has served as a United States Senator from Louisiana since 2017. Previously, the democrat turned republican served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017.