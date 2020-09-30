BATON ROUGE—U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement following the first 2020 Presidential Debate.
“Biden’s vision for America does not align with Louisiana values,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Under Trump and Republican leadership, we built an economy that worked for all Americans. Biden and the Left’s agenda would raise taxes and leave Louisiana families behind.”
Sen. Bill Cassidy issues statement following Presidential Debate
