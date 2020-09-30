Sen. Bill Cassidy issues statement following Presidential Debate

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., acknowledges supporters as he arrives at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE—U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement following the first 2020 Presidential Debate.
 
“Biden’s vision for America does not align with Louisiana values,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Under Trump and Republican leadership, we built an economy that worked for all Americans. Biden and the Left’s agenda would raise taxes and leave Louisiana families behind.”

