Roemer family remembers former Louisiana Governor and family man

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 15: Republican candidate for president Buddy Roemer, speaks at the National Press Club, on August 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Roemer said that large anonymous campaign donations, and special interest money remain a corrupting influence on todays politics. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

"Buddy was our loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend."

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A former governor and congressman in Louisiana has died at the age of 77.

“Buddy” Roemer III served as Governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992.

The Roemer family is releasing a statement on the death of the former statesman:

“Surrounded by family, Buddy peacefully passed away early this morning, following a recent illness. Buddy was our loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend. His charismatic presence captured the attention of audiences within moments, a talent he put to work battling corruption and waste in government, drawing attention to opportunities to improve our educational system, and building support for those in need. Buddy positively impacted all who crossed his path by generously sharing his knowledge, resources, and time, regardless of station in life. His authenticity gave everyone a feeling of friendship and encouragement. We are saddened by his passing but find comfort in knowing he is eternally rejoicing in the presence of our heavenly Father. We also celebrate the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind.” Funeral arrangement details will be released at a later date.