NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Incumbent Cedric Richmond has won re-election to the U.S. House in his New Orleans-area district.

He is the only Democrat and the only Black member of the Louisiana congressional delegation. Richmond defeated five little-known challengers Tuesday.

He has served in the House since 2011.

Before he won his congressional seat, Richmond was a state representative from New Orleans.

He’s a co-chair of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.