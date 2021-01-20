Reactions: Gov. Edwards, Louisiana Senators comment on Biden inauguration

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States during his inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Joining Biden in the Inauguration Day ceremony was his 2020 running mate Kamala Harris, who becomes the first female vice president in the nation’s history.

With one door opening for Biden-Harris in the wake of President Donald Trump’s failed bid for a second term, Louisiana politicians are encouraging their constituents to support the new administration regardless of political allegiances.

Governor John Bel Edwards (D-LA) has asked everyone to continue “working to do better, be better” in a statement released on the governor’s official Facebook page.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) also released a statement following the inauguration regarding his eagerness to work with the nation’s new leadership to create greater employment opportunities in the state.

“I look forward to working with the Biden administration to create more and better paying jobs for Louisiana workers, to lower the cost of health care, to improve the lives of Louisiana families, and to drive our country forward,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Fellow U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) also published a pair of tweets on Twitter proudly showing his first-hand support to President Biden on the day, calling it an “honor” to represent Louisiana and reminding of the importance of the U.S. Constitution to America’s core values.

I look forward to working with President Biden and his administration to serve the people of Louisiana. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 20, 2021