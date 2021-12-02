Pro-life and pro-choice advocates in Louisiana weigh in on Supreme Court abortion case

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the Supreme Court is hearing a landmark abortion, people in Louisiana say the ruling could affect the state.

On the steps of the State’s Capitol, Louisiana Right to Life, along with pro-life leaders and women with personal testimonies held a press conference as SCOTUS heard arguments in the case.

The Mississippi law at the center of the monumental case could ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Executive Director with Louisiana right to Life Angie Thomas says the decision in the nation’s capital could impact Louisiana.

“Our Louisiana law is intricately depending on the outcome of this case. That could mean that we could go to that 15-week mark or here in Louisiana we have a trigger law that if Roe v. Wade is overturned and this issue is put back to the states we may have an opportunity to have an abortion-free Louisiana,” says Thomas.

Pro-life advocates say they want the high court to uphold the ruling, but on the other hand pro-choice advocates want a different outcome.

“It makes me feel like it is laying the ground work to continue turning back the right in America that people have already fought for,” said Executive Director for the Reproductive Justice Action Collective Pearl Ricks.

They said, people should have the right to make their own decision when it comes to their bodies.

“It’s objectifying to say you don’t have the ability to make your own decision about your own body, you’re not worthy of that. It’s treating people in a way without dignity,” said Coordinator for Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom Jessica Frankel.

It’s unclear on what the courts will decide, but people are standing firm in their beliefs.

“I’m absolutely hopeful for the reversal of Roe vs. Wade completely,” says pro-life advocate Sarah Zagorski.

Ricks says, “This is really an argument about control. This is about power. This is about being able to tell people what they can do with their bodies and when the can do it.”