EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Final preparations are being made for Tuesday’s scheduled visit to Northeast PA by Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence will hold a Workers for Trump campaign rally at Kuharchik Construction Inc. in Exeter, Luzerne County.





The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Reporter Andy Mehalshick will coverage of the event on later editions of Eyewitness News.