Phil Brickman announces candidacy for Orleans Parish School Board

Phil Brickman was born and raised in New Orleans. He is 49 and has been a resident of Lakeview for nearly 15 years. Phil is a devoted husband and a proud father of a young student at an Orleans Parish charter school, where he serves as a member of the Parent Teacher Organization and Men’s Club.

Phil is a graduate of Newman School, Millsaps College and Tulane Law School. Phil is member of the Board of Trustees for Congregation Temple Sinai. He is also a member and past president of Temple Sinai’s Men’s Auxiliary. Professionally, Phil has been a practicing attorney for 20 years in the area of civil litigation, specializing in marine, energy and commercial law.

Phil’s campaign is centered on two core issues, where he will always place the interests of children first.

Phil will demand fiscal responsibility and not tolerate waste to ensure that taxpayers receive value for their school dollars. He will also maintain a decentralized school board focused on the expansion of successful charters to ensure a quality school seat for every child that will empower parents and students with more choices.

Building a plan to get unused OPSB property back into commerce and developing a competitive pay scale to attract and retain top administrative and faculty talent to our schools are additional priorities.

Phil has been endorsed by State Representative Stephanie Hilferty, former City Councilman and School Board Member Scott Shea, former City Councilman Jay Batt, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, other individual community leaders, as well as the GNOR PAC and the Orleans Parish Republican Executive Committee. Several more endorsements will be announced in the near future.

For more information about Phil’s platform initiatives, please go to www.philbrickman.com.

If you would like a yard sign or to host a front porch event for the campaign please email

brickmanforschoolboard@gmail.com.