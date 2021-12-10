OPSO: Inmates cast ballots for Dec. 11 runoff election

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that inmates had their chance to cast their ballots for the December 11 election.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman made a statement regarding inmate voting.

“The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has turned in to the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters 67 Voter Registration Forms, and 49 Absentee Ballot Requests.  Among the Absentee Ballot Requests, 32 inmates were eligible to cast ballots in the Dec. 11 runoff election.

“It is my honor and responsibility to ensure that all eligible citizens are allowed the opportunity to vote, including incarcerated citizens.

“I know that civic engagement reduces recidivism. That’s why the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office goes beyond the minimum legal requirements to encourage inmate participation in elections.  I’m also heartened by the fact that interest in voting is much higher this year compared with last year.”

Sheriff Marlin Gusman

