Streaming live at 11 a.m. Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s weekly press conference to speak on current issues facing the city.
Although public safety, infrastructure, and the city’s economy are topics generally discussed, other issues could be brought up at Wednesday’s meeting, including:
- The NOPD Consent Decree
- Upcoming spring festivals including French Quarter Festival and Jazz Fest
- Buyout letters for Gordon Plaza residents
The mayor’s press conference begins at 11 a.m. and can be watched in the player above. Stay tuned to WGNO on air and online for the latest.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Related Stories
Latest Stories
- New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell holds weekly press conference
- Prince Harry will attend his father’s May 6 coronation, palace says
- Alaska Airlines passenger charged after allegedly ‘threatening to kill’ flight attendant
- Louisiana Tech football legend Mickey Slaughter passes away at 81
- NFL prospect Michael Antonio Jefferson reportedly undergoing ‘multiple surgeries’ after head-on crash in Mobile