NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s weekly press conference to speak on current issues facing the city.

Although public safety, infrastructure, and the city’s economy are topics generally discussed, other issues could be brought up at Wednesday’s meeting, including:

The NOPD Consent Decree

Upcoming spring festivals including French Quarter Festival and Jazz Fest

Buyout letters for Gordon Plaza residents

The mayor’s press conference begins at 11 a.m. and can be watched in the player above. Stay tuned to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

