New Orleans City Council wins temporary restraining order against Secretary of State

NEW ORLEANS – Today, Judge Rachael Johnson of the Orleans Parish Civil District Court granted a temporary restraining order blocking the Louisiana Secretary of State’s directive prohibiting the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters from accepting ballots at remote drop-off locations. Earlier this afternoon, the City Council approved the filing of a lawsuit against the Secretary of State on behalf of voters in New Orleans. The order will remain in effect until the preliminary injunction hearing next Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

“This is a victory for voting rights and access for the people of our city. We will continue to pursue this case and fight to ensure safe access to the ballot,” said Council Vice President Helena Moreno.

As a result of the TRO, remote ballot drop-offs are now allowed. The preliminary injunction hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.