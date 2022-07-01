KENNER, La. (WGNO) — New leadership has been sworn in in Kenner.

“First we must right the ship,” said Mayor Michael Glaser, who stepped into office Friday morning.

That’s item number one on Mayor Glaser’s agenda as he works to earn the trust back of Kenner. Questions concerning workers pay and hurricane expenditures surrounded former Mayor Ben Zahn.

“I pledge to conduct a detailed forensic audit of every penny spent by the past administration,” said Mayor Glaser.

Glaser is taking office as the administration begins with a $2.2 million deficit, but vows to change that in the next few months.

“I have already begun eliminating needless administrative positions and reduced grossly overpaid salaries,” said the mayor.

Police Chief Keith Conley says he will upgrade his department’s equipment.

“The radio system, we are working on body cameras,” said Chief Conley.

Plans to prioritize recruitment and bump up salaries are also in the works.

“We can never pay our officers for what they’re really worth I mean what would that salary be for an individual that is willing to give up his or her life for you and your family? But we can make sure they have the means to support themselves and their families,” said the chief.

The duo is pledging their commitment to Kenner.

“I’m not going to let them down,” said Chief Conley.

“Nothing is going to be done secretly with me,” said Mayor Glaser.

In addition to Mayor Glaser and Chief Conley, seven councilmembers were also sworn in on Friday.