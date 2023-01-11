Streaming live at 10 a.m. Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell holds her press conference on Wednesday as part of a weekly series to update the public on Mardi Gras 2023 and other topics of discussion in the city. This includes public safety, sanitation, and economic development.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Watch live in the player above.

