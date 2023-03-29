Watch live at 11AM Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will approach the podium for her weekly press conference on Wednesday morning.

At 11 a.m., the mayor will give updates on the city’s public safety crisis, infrastructure, economic development, and more. The press conference could also have questions related to the New Orleans Police Department’s Consent Decree, for which the mayor issued a gag order on city employees at public meetings related to the decree.

Other topics at hand could include the ESSENCE Festival of Culture and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, both of which made big announcements this week. On Tuesday, Jazz Fest organizers revealed the cubes for its entertainment, while on Wednesday, ESSENCE Fest revealed its music lineup.

Watch the press conference live at 11 a.m. in the player above and stay tuned to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

