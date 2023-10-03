NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States is in uncharted territory as the House voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from his position as Speaker of the House.

Former Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond released a statement Tuesday regarding the vote saying, “clearly Republicans are demonstrating to the American people that they value chaos over competence.”

However, some Louisianians see this as a chance for one of our own to potentially take the position: Louisiana Congressman and current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

“I’ve always thought Steve Scalise could be a good fit because he could reach out to some of these conservatives that McCarthy has had problems with but also keep the republican caucus together,” political analyst Jeff Crouere said.

Crouere says Scalise has supported McCarthy since he became speaker, and for that reason, along with Scalise’s recent cancer diagnosis, he may not throw his hat into the ring for the position.

“He is number two, so you would think it would be a natural decision for him to move forward, but I don’t know what the health situation is. I mean I don’t know. It’s a very demanding job, and I just don’t know if physically he would be able to do it,” Crouere said.

However, if Scalise does decide to take a shot at it, Crouere says he would likely have a large support base behind him and would have a good chance at taking the seat.

“I do think if he possibly would look at it, that he’d be a natural fit for this because he’s been in congress for a long time. He’s got the ties. He’s got the respect. He certainly knows the institution, and I think he could put a coalition together. I think he could get the votes,” Crouere said.

