NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s almost time for Louisiana voters to choose the next governor, so what issues are voters most concerned about?

“Mental health,” says Darnie Williams.

“Education,” says one resident.

“Bad roads, there’s a lot of bad bridges,” says Pat Fisher.

The people we spoke with say the infrastructure of our roads doesn’t seem to be getting any better. They say improving roads would mean less wear and tear on cars.

“We do not have to repair our car every six months. Have to break for a pothole, having strucks, and suspension repaired once a year. You know those are big costs,” says Fisher.

Many say it’s also time to do something about improving Louisiana’s mental health.

“Because in the city there are a lot of people that have mental health issues. We are going to keep a homeless population as long as there are mental issues that are not being addressed,” says Williams.

Education is also a major topic. Voter say as long as school safety and teacher pay are not a top priority, Louisiana’s education system will continue to fail.

“Education is constantly being cut, every time we discuss something it’s being cut more. I don’t know how we are supposed to train the new youth when there is no one there too. The amount of bomb threats, shooting threats. The constant anxiety that was instilled in us,” says one resident.

“I don’t care what dirt you have dug up about the other candidates. I want to know what you are going to do as a candidate to get me to vote for you,” says Fisher.

Election day is set for November 18, 2023. Candidates will continue campaigning across the state.

