BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Watch as governor-elect Jeff Landry celebrates Louisiana’s 57th Governor inauguration at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7 at the State Capitol.

The inauguration was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, but was moved to Sunday evening after unexpected weather conditions.

Landry served as the Attorney General for eight years before winning the gubernatorial election in October 2023 against 14 other candidates.

Before serving as Attorney General, Landry was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013.

Landry is a Republican from St. Martinville, Louisiana. While still in high school, Landry joined the Louisiana Army National Guard and served for 11 years, according to his campaign website. Landry became a Desert Storm veteran and earned the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, a National Defense Ribbon, and the Louisiana War Cross.