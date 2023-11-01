LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In his second press conference as governor-elect, Jeff Landry played up the theme of unity.

That theme was reflected in the launch of his transition website, oneteam.la, which includes a portal for those who wish to work in the administration.

“I believe we are one united Louisiana,” Landry said. “That’s why our transition website is called oneteam.la.”

The site includes a portal for Louisianans to share their input into the governing process, he said.

“We want the people of Louisana, if they have an idea of the way things should work in state government, to share those ideas with us,” Landry said. “We want to make Louisiana the best place it can be. No matter your party affiliation in Louisiana, if you’re interested in working with us, then we want to hear from you.”

Landry specifically addressed New Orleans, saying he wants input from city residents.

“It’s not about changes I want to make, we want to hear from those people who are on that committee what kind of changes or policies or concerns or problems the City of New Orleans has, which has kept the City of New Orleans from being a great city that it once was,” he said. “We want the City of New Orleans to operate like the City of Charleston or the City of Nashville or some of the other great Southern cities around the country.”

