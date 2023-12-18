BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding his annual end-of-the-year address Monday afternoon.

According to the governor’s office, the press conference will be held at the Governor’s Mansion at 3 p.m. Monday.

This marks the second-to-last public event for Edwards. The final public event will be his farewell address, which he will give in Amite, Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3, 2024.

Edwards was elected as Louisiana’s governor in 2015 and sworn into office in 2016 where he served two terms in office.

While in office, Edwards expanded Medicaid coverage, created a task force to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, worked to stabilize the state’s budget and helped decrease Louisiana’s unemployment rate, according to the governor’s office website.

