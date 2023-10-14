BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — United States Senator Bill Cassidy is headed to Israel as part of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s bipartisan congressional delegation.

Cassidy will meet with the unity government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Benny Gantz and President Isaac Herzog, according to a news release.

A congressional delegation also recently visited China and South Korea.

While at the United States Embassy in Beijing, Cassidy — along with senators Schumer, John Kennedy, Maggie Hassan, Mike Crapo and Jon Ossoff — spoke with Herzog to reiterate the United States’ support of Israel.

Cassidy also demanded that President Joe Biden hold Iran accountable for violations committed against nuclear agreements.

Cassidy said on social media, “It is sickening. Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror, needs to be held accountable for its involvement. We must stand with Israel, America’s strongest ally and friend.”

