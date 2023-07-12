NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm joined Governor John Bel Edwards (D-La.) at the Home Builder’s Institute to discuss President Joe Biden Administration’s investing in America agenda on Wednesday, July 12.

Highlighting the Biden Administration’s approach to clean energy usage, both Granholm and the governor agreed that investments made in Louisiana and nationwide are driving down consumer energy costs and increasing workforce.

Edwards says Louisiana is investing in skilled laborers by investing in resilient green infrastructure for the future. By implementing building codes that keep energy costs down for consumers Louisiana is leading in the nation.

“I just love the fact that here in Louisiana, thanks to this leadership, you guys have adopted the next generation building codes in a bipartisan, all-in-one effort. Governor Edwards, this is an example for the nation,” says Granholm.

The “Invest in America Initiative” is a $500 billion investment in energy alternatives to fossil fuel and the Department of Energy is awarding $90 million to 27 projects across the country.

“We need more skilled labor, and we’re investing as we move into all of these investments in infrastructure, we’re actually investing in the workforce too. But this actually helps because we’re going to have more skilled laborers familiar with the technology necessary to implement these building codes,” says Edwards.

