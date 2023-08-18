LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The current election season is heating up, but pollsters are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential campaign.

A Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll shows embattled former President Donald Trump is the clear favorite among declared Republican candidates for president in 2024.

In the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, 75% of Republican primary voters plan to support

Trump, while 10% support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with 10% undecided.

President Joe Biden holds a 30% job approval in Louisiana, while 61% disapprove of the job he

is doing in office. A majority of Democratic Presidential Primary voters (59%) plan to support

Biden as the nominee, while 16% support Robert Kennedy Jr., 2% support Marianne Williamson and 22% are undecided.

Among those polled, 32.5% said they plan to vote in the 2024 Republican primary, 30.6% said they plan to vote in the Democratic primary and 36.9% responded that they do not plan to vote in either primary. Louisiana is a closed presidential primary state.

The polling survey of Louisiana voters was conducted Aug. 13-14. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, party affiliation, and region based on 2023 registration modeling. Modeling is based on U.S. Census parameters and Louisiana voter registration and election data.

It is important to remember that subsets based on demographics carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced.

Data was collected by contacting landlines via Interactive Voice Response, cell phones via SMS-to-web, and a consumer list of emails.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts