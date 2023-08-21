BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, a recent poll has Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry as the front-runner in the state’s governor’s race.

Shawn Wilson, a Democrat running for governor, is still holding on to cause a runoff. Down the ballot, there are still many people who are undecided. Landry is pulling ahead with 40% of nearly 1,000 likely voters giving him support. Democrat Wilson is still pushing a runoff with 22% support.

According to the Louisiana District Attorney Association, at least 20 clemency hearings are scheduled to begin in September. Hearing dates began getting scheduled after Governor John Bel Edwards wrote a letter to the Louisiana Board of Pardons asking them to consider clemency for 56 death row inmates.

The Environmental Protection Agency is giving $13 million to connect people and local non-profits to federal grants. That money will allow the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice to build a new assistance center in New Orleans where they’ll deliver resources to help the complex federal grant process and “advance environmental justice”.

